Photo 2044
All but a few have fallen...
It's a sea of leaves under the maple. Shot in monochrome mode.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7173
photos
146
followers
86
following
560% complete
View this month »
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
8th November 2025 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
maple-tree
