Previous
Photo 2045
A sea of leaves...
under the maple tree. Shot in monochrome mode. Will and I will have a good time kicking them up. =)
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fallen-leaves
,
maple-leaves
Beverley
ace
Playing in the leaves is so fun… wonderful funtimes with Will…😃
November 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
They must crunch beautifully under the feet 👍🏻
November 13th, 2025
