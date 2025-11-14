Sign up
Previous
Photo 2046
Just chilling...
After a good grooming. My fur child has to get some maintenance. =) Shot in monochrome mode.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
5
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7177
photos
146
followers
86
following
560% complete
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2397
2043
2398
2044
2399
2045
2400
2046
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
8th November 2025 10:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking handsome.
November 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
November 14th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
What a gorgeous dog. I love the beautifully brushed fur. Lovely shot
November 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
@jesperani
Thank you, Jennifer. =)
November 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a handsome doggy friend !
November 14th, 2025
