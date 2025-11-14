Previous
Just chilling... by marlboromaam
Photo 2046

Just chilling...

After a good grooming. My fur child has to get some maintenance. =) Shot in monochrome mode.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Susan Wakely ace
Looking handsome.
November 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
November 14th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
What a gorgeous dog. I love the beautifully brushed fur. Lovely shot
November 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
@jesperani Thank you, Jennifer. =)
November 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a handsome doggy friend !
November 14th, 2025  
