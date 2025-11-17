Sign up
Previous
Photo 2049
A peek at Ozzie through the wisteria...
Selective focus shot in monochrome mode.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
statue
,
ozzie
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
garden-art
,
yard-art
,
selective-focus
,
concrete-statue
Corinne
ace
Very nice feeling
November 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Ozzie seems to contemplating his day.
November 17th, 2025
