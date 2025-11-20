Sign up
Previous
Photo 2052
Crepe Myrtle leaves...
Color shot to come but I really wanted to try to capture their variegated autumn tones in b&w.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
crepe-myrtle-leaves
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shapes.
November 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful shapes and tones.
November 20th, 2025
