Previous
Crepe Myrtle leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 2052

Crepe Myrtle leaves...

Color shot to come but I really wanted to try to capture their variegated autumn tones in b&w.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
562% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shapes.
November 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful shapes and tones.
November 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact