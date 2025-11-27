Previous
Fallen... by marlboromaam
Photo 2059

Fallen...

Some of them make a loud crack when they fall and some make a loud thud when they hit the ground. Shot in monochrome mode.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
564% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I suppose you collect it for the fireplace?
November 27th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Nicely done. It reminds me of the philosophical question:
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?
November 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Hope nobody was close by when it fell.
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact