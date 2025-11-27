Sign up
Previous
Photo 2059
Fallen...
Some of them make a loud crack when they fall and some make a loud thud when they hit the ground. Shot in monochrome mode.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
8th November 2025 10:15am
Tags
b&w
trees
woods
landscape
fall
autumn
black-and-white
black&white
fallen-tree
Diana
I suppose you collect it for the fireplace?
November 27th, 2025
John Falconer
Nicely done. It reminds me of the philosophical question:
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?
November 27th, 2025
Babs
Hope nobody was close by when it fell.
November 27th, 2025
