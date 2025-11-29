Sign up
Previous
Photo 2061
More fallen and the curve...
Shot in monochrome mode.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
8th November 2025 10:16am
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fallen-trees
Diana
ace
How lovely and unusual the curved branch looks.
November 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Thank you, Diana.
November 29th, 2025
