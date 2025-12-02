Sign up
Photo 2064
Wildflower bones...
Dry and brittle. Converted to b&w in On1, and from last year's archive.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
8th December 2024 1:41pm
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
fall
,
autumn
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pityopsis-graminifolia
,
narrowleaf-silkgrass
,
grassleaf-goldenaster
