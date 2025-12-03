Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2065
Can we please play in the leaves mom?
Will loves this time of year. Let's romp!
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7215
photos
146
followers
86
following
565% complete
View this month »
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
Latest from all albums
2416
2062
2417
2063
2418
2064
2419
2065
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th November 2025 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
fall
,
autumn
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
back-yard
,
fallen-leaves
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close