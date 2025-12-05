Sign up
Previous
Photo 2067
On the fence...
Wild grape vines will climb anything. Shot in monochrome mode.
Someone once told me sitting on the fence was like walking in the middle of the road... You'll get knocked off or run over. Better that than getting swept up in all the hype. =)
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
15th November 2025 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-vines
