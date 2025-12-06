Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2068
Selective focus...
Shot in monochrome mode with a seedling in focus and Wu Yong in a blur.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7221
photos
146
followers
86
following
566% complete
View this month »
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
Latest from all albums
2419
2065
2420
2066
2421
2067
2422
2068
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Black and White
Taken
30th November 2025 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
statue
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
gargoyle
,
seedling
,
garden-art
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statue
,
wu-yong
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close