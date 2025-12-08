Sign up
Photo 2070
Fallen loblolly pine cone...
Food for the squirrels. Shot in monochrome mode.
Ever noticed what a squirrel will do to a cone? Take a look -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/series-and-them/2021-02-24
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7225
photos
146
followers
86
following
567% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
30th November 2025 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pine-cone
,
pine-needles
,
fallen-leaves
,
loblolly-pine-cone
