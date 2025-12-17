Previous
Winter woods... by marlboromaam
Winter woods...

Still some oak leaves yet to fall, but nearly bare except for the pines, cedars and holly. Shot in monochrome mode.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Beverley ace
A perfect place to wander and breath in… beautiful photo
December 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It looks so beautiful.
December 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking so clear.
December 17th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful b&w woodland capture.
December 17th, 2025  
