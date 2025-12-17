Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2079
Winter woods...
Still some oak leaves yet to fall, but nearly bare except for the pines, cedars and holly. Shot in monochrome mode.
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7243
photos
146
followers
86
following
569% complete
View this month »
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
Latest from all albums
2430
2076
2431
2077
2432
2078
2433
2079
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
13th December 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Beverley
ace
A perfect place to wander and breath in… beautiful photo
December 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It looks so beautiful.
December 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking so clear.
December 17th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful b&w woodland capture.
December 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close