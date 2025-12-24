Sign up
Previous
Photo 2086
Surviving the cold so far...
Asparagus fern planted in the top of the old smoker. Shot in monochrome mode.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7257
photos
146
followers
86
following
571% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
13th December 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
plant
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
potted
,
wintertime
,
asparagus-fern
,
smoker-top
