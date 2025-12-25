Sign up
Previous
Photo 2087
A winter's tale?
It hit 78 degrees yesterday (30.2 C) and they say we'll hit 78 again today. Feels more like springtime out there, but the cold will return next week with more crazy weather yet to come. Shot in monochrome mode.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
front-yard
,
dog-fennel
,
side-yard
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and textures.
December 25th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
December 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous… so pretty
December 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo.
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
December 25th, 2025
