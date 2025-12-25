Previous
A winter's tale? by marlboromaam
Photo 2087

A winter's tale?

It hit 78 degrees yesterday (30.2 C) and they say we'll hit 78 again today. Feels more like springtime out there, but the cold will return next week with more crazy weather yet to come. Shot in monochrome mode.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Diana ace
Beautiful light and textures.
December 25th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous… so pretty
December 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.

@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo.

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
December 25th, 2025  
