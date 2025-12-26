Previous
Shelf fungi... by marlboromaam
Photo 2088

Shelf fungi...

Covering one side of this old stump. Shot in monochrome mode.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
572% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
WOW! fantastic fungi!
December 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice texture and patterns
December 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great fungi.
December 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
@rontu Thank you, Linda.

@365projectorgchristine Thank you so much, Christine.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact