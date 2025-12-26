Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2088
Shelf fungi...
Covering one side of this old stump. Shot in monochrome mode.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7261
photos
146
followers
86
following
572% complete
View this month »
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
Latest from all albums
2439
2085
2440
2086
2441
2087
2442
2088
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
13th December 2025 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fungi
,
wintertime
,
tree-stump
,
shelf-fungi
Linda Godwin
WOW! fantastic fungi!
December 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice texture and patterns
December 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great fungi.
December 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
@rontu
Thank you, Linda.
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you so much, Christine.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
December 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@365projectorgchristine Thank you so much, Christine.
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.