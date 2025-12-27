Previous
A few oak leaves still hanging on... by marlboromaam
A few oak leaves still hanging on...

Shot in monochrome mode.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So silvery in mono
December 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
@casablanca Thank you, Casa.
December 27th, 2025  
