Previous
Photo 2091
Bare pin oak...
Sleeping until spring. Shot in monochrome mode.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7267
photos
146
followers
86
following
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2442
2088
2443
2089
2444
2090
2445
2091
Views
0
Album
Black and White
Taken
13th December 2025 11:19am
b&w
,
winter
,
landscape
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
bare-tree
,
pin-oak
