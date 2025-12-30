Sign up
Previous
Photo 2092
White on black sketch...
Phone shot rendered in the Pencil Photo app. Something different for today's upload.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
sketch
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
apple-app
,
pencil-photo
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely edit - like an etched sketch ! fav
December 30th, 2025
