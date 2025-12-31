Sign up
Photo 2093
Happy New Year 365!
We're still hoping for a little snow here in the midlands of South Carolina. A little dusting would do. =) Trees shot in monochrome mode with border and snow added in On1 effects.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
bare-trees
,
wintertime
,
on1-border
,
new-year's-eve
Corinne C
ace
Same for you, Will and all who are dear to you!
December 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
December 31st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Wishing you the same Mags 🥳
December 31st, 2025
