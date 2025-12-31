Previous
Happy New Year 365! by marlboromaam
Happy New Year 365!

We're still hoping for a little snow here in the midlands of South Carolina. A little dusting would do. =) Trees shot in monochrome mode with border and snow added in On1 effects.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Corinne C ace
Same for you, Will and all who are dear to you!
December 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
December 31st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Wishing you the same Mags 🥳
December 31st, 2025  
