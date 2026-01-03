Previous
Fallen and still attached... by marlboromaam
Fallen and still attached...

Shot in monochrome mode. What it dragons turned into pine cones or pine cones turned into dragons? They both have scales. =)
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful specimen , beautifully presented ! - love it - fav
January 3rd, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful monochrome and a wonderful subject
January 3rd, 2026  
