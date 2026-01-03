Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2096
Fallen and still attached...
Shot in monochrome mode. What it dragons turned into pine cones or pine cones turned into dragons? They both have scales. =)
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7277
photos
147
followers
86
following
574% complete
View this month »
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Latest from all albums
2447
2093
2448
2094
2449
2095
2450
2096
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
28th December 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
limb
,
pine-cone
,
attached
,
wintertime
,
loblolly-pine-cone
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful specimen , beautifully presented ! - love it - fav
January 3rd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful monochrome and a wonderful subject
January 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close