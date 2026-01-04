Previous
Cloudy and cold... by marlboromaam
Cloudy and cold...

We're still hoping for a little snow this year. Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Corinne C ace
Such a serene scenery. If I could I would send you some. We have plenty this year 😉
January 4th, 2026  
