A sure sign... by marlboromaam
A sure sign...

That this tree trunk with the fungi is in distress and will soon fall. Shot in monochrome mode.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Beverley ace
Aaah shame…this is nature doing its thing
January 8th, 2026  
