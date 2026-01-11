Previous
Star jasmine leaves... by marlboromaam
Star jasmine leaves...

Waxy texture and green all winter. Shot in monochrome mode.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details

Danette Thompson
Your b&w photos always have a nice glow.
January 11th, 2026  
Mags
@danette Thank you, Danette. =)
January 11th, 2026  
