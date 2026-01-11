Sign up
Previous
Photo 2104
Star jasmine leaves...
Waxy texture and green all winter. Shot in monochrome mode.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7293
photos
149
followers
88
following
576% complete
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2455
2101
2456
2102
2457
2103
2458
2104
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
28th December 2025 10:25am
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
evergreen
,
vine
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
star-jasmine
,
confederate-jasmine
Danette Thompson
ace
Your b&w photos always have a nice glow.
January 11th, 2026
Mags
ace
@danette
Thank you, Danette. =)
January 11th, 2026
