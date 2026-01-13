Sign up
Previous
Photo 2106
Riddle me this...
Rotting tree riddled with termite furrows. Shot in monochrome mode. Uploading tomorrow's images early since we have a busy morning ahead.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7297
photos
149
followers
88
following
576% complete
View this month »
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
Latest from all albums
2457
2103
2458
2104
2459
2105
2460
2106
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
28th December 2025 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
textures
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
furrows
,
wintertime
,
termite
,
rotting-wood
