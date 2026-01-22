Previous
All trimmed up and ready for spring... by marlboromaam
Photo 2115

All trimmed up and ready for spring...

My millettia reticulata vine got a good trimming in preparation for spring which is still not too far away. I gave the monochrome image the silk option in the AI Impressionist Painter app.

Uploading tomorrow's images early since we have a busy morning ahead.
