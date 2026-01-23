Previous
Down on the ground in b&w 2... by marlboromaam
Down on the ground in b&w 2...

Shot in monochrome mode. Getting a late start to the day. We're under a winter storm watch until Monday afternoon. Freezing rain on the way Saturday night into Sunday morning. Ugh!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice find !
January 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl.
January 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Sharp shaped leaves and prickly ball… gorgeous. Keep safe & warm with the weather.
January 23rd, 2026  
