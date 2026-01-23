Sign up
Previous
Photo 2116
Down on the ground in b&w 2...
Shot in monochrome mode. Getting a late start to the day. We're under a winter storm watch until Monday afternoon. Freezing rain on the way Saturday night into Sunday morning. Ugh!
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7317
photos
148
followers
88
following
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
Latest from all albums
2467
2113
2468
2114
2469
2115
2470
2116
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th January 2026 11:41am
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
fallen-leaves
,
spiky-ball
,
sweetgum-ball
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice find !
January 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl.
January 23rd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Sharp shaped leaves and prickly ball… gorgeous. Keep safe & warm with the weather.
January 23rd, 2026
