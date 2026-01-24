Previous
Next
Sketched... by marlboromaam
Photo 2117

Sketched...

Image rendered in the Pencil Photo app. Will be loading tomorrow's images as well since the power situation is very iffy.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
580% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shades of grey.
January 24th, 2026  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
January 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact