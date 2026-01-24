Sign up
Previous
Photo 2118
Abstract sketch...
Image rendered in the Pencil Photo app. Uploading tomorrow's images early since the power situation will be iffy for the next 24 to 48 hours.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7321
photos
148
followers
88
following
580% complete
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2469
2115
2116
2470
2471
2117
2118
2472
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
fallen-leaves
,
sweetgum-balls
,
spiky-balls
,
apple-app
,
pencil-photo
Diana
ace
Great patterns and contrasts. Hope your power stays on.
January 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana. Me too!
January 24th, 2026
Linda Godwin
Great abstract! Hope the ice misses you.
January 24th, 2026
