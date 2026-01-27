Sign up
Previous
Photo 2120
Down on the ground in b&w 3...
More onion grass shot in monochrome mode this time. It's the only green grass surviving these frigid temps.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th January 2026 11:36am
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-grass
,
onion-grass
Diana
ace
Looks lovely on black.
January 27th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely bw shot
January 27th, 2026
