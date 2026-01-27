Previous
Down on the ground in b&w 3... by marlboromaam
Photo 2120

Down on the ground in b&w 3...

More onion grass shot in monochrome mode this time. It's the only green grass surviving these frigid temps.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
580% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Looks lovely on black.
January 27th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely bw shot
January 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact