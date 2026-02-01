Previous
Yesterday afternoon's beginning... by marlboromaam
Yesterday afternoon's beginning...

Phone shot taken from my upstairs bedroom window and converted to b&w in On1. Of course, there will be more snow shots to come. It's a rare event for us.
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing.
Joanne Diochon ace
Are you enjoying it so far, or is it a pain?
February 1st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful scenic view from yor bedroom window - So quiet and still ! fav
February 1st, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
I hope you don't get too much!
February 1st, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely view
February 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
@gardencat LOL! It's both, partly because I have to shovel it off the deck and steps. But it's such a rare event, it's beautiful and we enjoy it while we can. =)

@beryl Thank you very much, Beryl. You are very kind.

@danette I think we got about five inches. =) Enough to make a nice white blanket on the ground.

@rensala Thank you so much, Renee.
February 1st, 2026  
