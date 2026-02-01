Sign up
Previous
Photo 2125
Yesterday afternoon's beginning...
Phone shot taken from my upstairs bedroom window and converted to b&w in On1. Of course, there will be more snow shots to come. It's a rare event for us.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
5
2
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2476
2122
2477
2123
2478
2124
2479
2125
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
31st January 2026 4:38pm
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
landscape
,
driveway
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
,
front-yard
Joanne Diochon
ace
Are you enjoying it so far, or is it a pain?
February 1st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful scenic view from yor bedroom window - So quiet and still ! fav
February 1st, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
I hope you don't get too much!
February 1st, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely view
February 1st, 2026
Mags
ace
@gardencat
LOL! It's both, partly because I have to shovel it off the deck and steps. But it's such a rare event, it's beautiful and we enjoy it while we can. =)
@beryl
Thank you very much, Beryl. You are very kind.
@danette
I think we got about five inches. =) Enough to make a nice white blanket on the ground.
@rensala
Thank you so much, Renee.
February 1st, 2026
