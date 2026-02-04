Sign up
Previous
Photo 2128
A dry and powdery snow...
Easily blown off the deck and steps with a leaf blower, until it got thicker overnight and I had to use the shovel.
Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7341
photos
146
followers
88
following
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st February 2026 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
Janice
ace
Lovely contrast and texture.
February 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
@chikadnz
Thank you, Janice. =)
February 4th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Great snow shot.
February 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
February 4th, 2026
