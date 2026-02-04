Previous
A dry and powdery snow... by marlboromaam
Photo 2128

A dry and powdery snow...

Easily blown off the deck and steps with a leaf blower, until it got thicker overnight and I had to use the shovel.

Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
583% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Janice ace
Lovely contrast and texture.
February 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
@chikadnz Thank you, Janice. =)
February 4th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Great snow shot.
February 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
@johnfalconer Thank you, John.
February 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact