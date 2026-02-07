Previous
Looking up... by marlboromaam
Looking up...

At contrails from jets going somewhere. Shot in monochrome mode.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Corinne C ace
A beautiful perspective and I am a fan of sun bursts
February 7th, 2026  
Dave ace
Nicely done
February 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. =)
February 7th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and light.
February 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
@darchibald Thank you very much, Dave.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
February 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely pov
February 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.
February 7th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
A race of the contrails.
February 7th, 2026  
