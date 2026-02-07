Sign up
Previous
Photo 2131
Looking up...
At contrails from jets going somewhere. Shot in monochrome mode.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
8
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7347
photos
146
followers
88
following
583% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th January 2026 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sky
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
contrails
,
sun-flare
,
bare-trees
,
wintertime
,
for2026
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful perspective and I am a fan of sun bursts
February 7th, 2026
Dave
ace
Nicely done
February 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. =)
February 7th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and light.
February 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
@darchibald
Thank you very much, Dave.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
February 7th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely pov
February 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
February 7th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
A race of the contrails.
February 7th, 2026
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.