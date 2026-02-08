Sign up
Previous
Photo 2132
Black jack oak leaf...
All spotted and dry. Converted to b&w in On1.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7349
photos
146
followers
88
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
11th January 2026 11:50am
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
oak-leaf
,
fallen-leaf
,
for2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
February 8th, 2026
Al C
ace
Cool
February 8th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely textures
February 8th, 2026
