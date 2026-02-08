Previous
Black jack oak leaf... by marlboromaam
Black jack oak leaf...

All spotted and dry. Converted to b&w in On1.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

@marlboromaam
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
February 8th, 2026  
Al C
Cool
February 8th, 2026  
Babs
Lovely textures
February 8th, 2026  
