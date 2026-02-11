Sign up
Previous
Photo 2135
Totems...
Shot in monochrome mode. Hoping they'll be placed properly this year.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
totems
,
wintertime
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Somewhat magical - lovely light on the poles and bush ! fav
February 11th, 2026
Babs
ace
Nice textures
February 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful textures, lovely tones and light on the bushes.
February 11th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Well done. Great shot.
February 11th, 2026
