Filling it up every other day... by marlboromaam
Photo 2148

Filling it up every other day...

Some blend of seeds just get eaten very fast! Shot in monochrome mode. If anyone is interested in this blend the birds are going crazy for - https://www.walmart.com/ip/Deck-Porch-n-Patio-Bird-Food-5-lbs/10846847?wmlspartner=wlpa&selectedSellerId=0&wl13=4506&gclsrc=aw.ds&adid=2222222227710846847_117755028669_12420145346&wl0=&wl1=g&wl2=c&wl3=501107745824&wl4=pla-394283752452&wl5=1025530&wl6=&wl7=&wl8=&wl9=pla&wl10=8175035&wl11=local&wl12=10846847&veh=sem_LIA&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=12420145346&gbraid=0AAAAADmfBIqUJaTQhbyV2b3y-zbEHs8mE&gclid=Cj0KCQiAtfXMBhDzARIsAJ0jp3AHaQVWvop2TbRQ7QBIcSqHtuRS_WZXY6v1cib5iunPMhY1I9kLGToaAsHAEALw_wcB
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
KV ace
Looks like a great mix of seeds you are putting in your feeder… it looks like the birds wouldn’t make such a mess since it is all shelled.
February 24th, 2026  
Mags ace
@kvphoto This is going faster than the black oil sunflower seeds, KV. I try different blends, but this one - I'll keep buying as long as I can. =)
February 24th, 2026  
