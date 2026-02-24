Sign up
Previous
Photo 2148
Filling it up every other day...
Some blend of seeds just get eaten very fast! Shot in monochrome mode. If anyone is interested in this blend the birds are going crazy for -
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Deck-Porch-n-Patio-Bird-Food-5-lbs/10846847?wmlspartner=wlpa&selectedSellerId=0&wl13=4506&gclsrc=aw.ds&adid=2222222227710846847_117755028669_12420145346&wl0=&wl1=g&wl2=c&wl3=501107745824&wl4=pla-394283752452&wl5=1025530&wl6=&wl7=&wl8=&wl9=pla&wl10=8175035&wl11=local&wl12=10846847&veh=sem_LIA&gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=12420145346&gbraid=0AAAAADmfBIqUJaTQhbyV2b3y-zbEHs8mE&gclid=Cj0KCQiAtfXMBhDzARIsAJ0jp3AHaQVWvop2TbRQ7QBIcSqHtuRS_WZXY6v1cib5iunPMhY1I9kLGToaAsHAEALw_wcB
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
2
0
KV
ace
Looks like a great mix of seeds you are putting in your feeder… it looks like the birds wouldn’t make such a mess since it is all shelled.
February 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
This is going faster than the black oil sunflower seeds, KV. I try different blends, but this one - I'll keep buying as long as I can. =)
February 24th, 2026
