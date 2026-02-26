Sign up
Photo 2150
White rose...
The stem was broken when I took it from the wrapping with the rest of the flowers. So I put it in a short glass of water. Image converted to b&w in On1.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
white
flower
bloom
rose
blossom
for2026
Beverley
Soo pretty…
February 26th, 2026
