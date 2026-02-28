Previous
My sweet boy... by marlboromaam
Photo 2152

My sweet boy...

He's feeling fine and relaxed at the moment. Image converted to b&w in On1. After being poked and prodded at the vet's office for his yearly checkup - he got a thumbs up from the doc. So we'll keep on keeping on. =)
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

