Photo 2153
Sunshine lollipops and rainbows...
Everything, that's what I feel when we're together. =) For those of you familiar with that one - now you have an ear worm. Image converted to b&w in On1.
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
7391
photos
144
followers
88
following
589% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
22nd February 2026 3:54pm
Tags
dark
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
clouds
,
sunshine
,
sun-flare
,
wintertime
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice sunburst.
March 1st, 2026
