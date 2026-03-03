Heat stress from years gone by...

Previous
Along with the pine beetle have caused many pine trees to die and fall like this one. The hardwoods seem to be okay for now. South Carolina's humidity levels in the summer range from 60 to over 90 percent and when the temps get into the high 90s and 100s - your sweat cannot evaporate to help cool you off. You're sticky and it's muggy, and you thank your lucky stars for AC! At least the years of leaf litter act like a mulch and help to hold the moisture in the sandy ground for the trees in our periods of drought.

Uploading tomorrow's images early since we've got a busy morning ahead. Shot in monochrome mode.
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
recovery is so much slower than an even causing the problem
March 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
@koalagardens I believe this used to be all pine tree timberland in this area and when the pines are gone, the hardwoods move in.
March 3rd, 2026  
