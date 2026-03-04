Sign up
Previous
Photo 2156
Ruffled fungi...
Shot in monochrome mode.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
3
0
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
2
3
2
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
28th February 2026 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fungi
,
ruffles
,
wintertime
Janice
Great patterns and repetition.
March 4th, 2026
Mags
@chikadnz
Thank you, Janice.
March 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
Great patterns and layers !
March 4th, 2026
