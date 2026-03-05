Sign up
Photo 2157
At dusk...
On the other side of the fence. Shot in monochrome mode and BOB.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
dusk
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
Beverley
ace
Very dreamy…. Gorgeous
March 5th, 2026
