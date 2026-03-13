Sign up
Previous
Photo 2165
From the upper 80s...
Back down into the 30s this morning. Just weird weather! Shot in monochrome mode. The clearing behind this stand of trees is my good neighbor's front yard. This is the left side of my backyard.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
clearing
,
wintertime
Beverley
ace
i agree the weather is out of sorts here too... a beautiful photo of your backyard.
March 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
March 13th, 2026
