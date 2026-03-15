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Previous
Photo 2167
A mild morning...
In the midlands of South Carolina. Shot in monochrome mode. It may not be officially spring until March 21, but things are greening up in spite of our temperature fluctuations.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
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1st March 2026 8:51am
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