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A mild morning... by marlboromaam
Photo 2167

A mild morning...

In the midlands of South Carolina. Shot in monochrome mode. It may not be officially spring until March 21, but things are greening up in spite of our temperature fluctuations.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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