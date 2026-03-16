Centered...

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Photo 2168
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Image converted to b&w in On1.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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Album
Black and White
Taken
14th February 2026 2:49pm
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Beverley
ace
very lovely...
March 16th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Great shot Mags
March 16th, 2026
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