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Previous
Photo 2169
Good morning...
Sunshine but cold today. From the upper 70s and tornado watch yesterday to the low 30s with a cold front this morning. Shot in monochrome mode.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
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1st March 2026 8:52am
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