Previous
Who would do such a thing??? by marlboromaam
Photo 2170

Who would do such a thing???

I know which nearby neighbor did this and it makes me angry. Too lazy to take it to the dump, just discard it in the woods and on my property. They must think no one would know. Shot in monochrome mode.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
594% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Janice ace
Looks great in monochrome with the texture of the leaves. I can understand your annoyance! This would be a good entry for the next Curse of the Modern Age challenge (current one just closed and being voted on now).
March 18th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Sometimes we wonder if it wasn't more effort to do this than to do it the right way. As Clare often says when she returns from doing trash pick-up on a nearby stretch of highway, "People are pigs."
March 18th, 2026  
Babs ace
How annoying for you
March 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact