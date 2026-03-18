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Previous
Photo 2170
Who would do such a thing???
I know which nearby neighbor did this and it makes me angry. Too lazy to take it to the dump, just discard it in the woods and on my property. They must think no one would know. Shot in monochrome mode.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
Taken
28th February 2026 3:58pm
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b&w
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discarded
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vacuum-cleaner
Janice
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Looks great in monochrome with the texture of the leaves. I can understand your annoyance! This would be a good entry for the next Curse of the Modern Age challenge (current one just closed and being voted on now).
March 18th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
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Sometimes we wonder if it wasn't more effort to do this than to do it the right way. As Clare often says when she returns from doing trash pick-up on a nearby stretch of highway, "People are pigs."
March 18th, 2026
Babs
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How annoying for you
March 18th, 2026
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