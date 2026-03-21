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Sweetgum tree catkins... by marlboromaam
Photo 2173

Sweetgum tree catkins...

Shot in monochrome mode. The sweetgums are covered in them. More pollen for my sneezes.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Corinne C ace
Fabulous light. I may start sneezing too 🤭
March 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
pretty pollen....
March 21st, 2026  
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