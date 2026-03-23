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Previous
Photo 2175
Up in the tree tops...
Where the leafing begins. Shot in monochrome mode. Just a hint of tiny leaf buds in the oaks.
Getting a very late start this morning.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Black and White
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15th March 2026 10:07am
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