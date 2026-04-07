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Previous
Photo 2190
New leaves forming...
On the maple tree that shades the deck. Shot in monochrome mode.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
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Black and White
Taken
22nd March 2026 10:00am
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b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
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black&white
,
springtime
,
new-leaves
,
maple-leaves
Beverley
ace
they are Sooo pretty... & thriving
April 7th, 2026
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and light.
April 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
April 7th, 2026
KV
ace
Brightly lit new leaves pop against the dark background.
April 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV.
April 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So nicely lit against the dark forest !
April 7th, 2026
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@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.