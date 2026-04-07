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New leaves forming... by marlboromaam
Photo 2190

New leaves forming...

On the maple tree that shades the deck. Shot in monochrome mode.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update July 2025: My proverbial plate has been full for the past few years with my mother's illness and her passing. There's still much I...
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Beverley ace
they are Sooo pretty... & thriving
April 7th, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and light.
April 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
April 7th, 2026  
KV ace
Brightly lit new leaves pop against the dark background.
April 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
@kvphoto Thank you, KV.
April 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So nicely lit against the dark forest !
April 7th, 2026  
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